Students make move online following APH guidance

Brian Kelly
Jan 16, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  2 minute read

Student attendance at Sault Ste. Marie elementary schools dropped signficiantly and moved online last week after Algoma Public Health urged parents to keep children at home as COVID-19 cases climbed in the community.

Attendance at Algoma District School Board’s more than 15 elementary sites in the Sault ranged from 10 to 50 per cent.

We are very fortunate that, since November, our elementary students have had the hybrid model — the option of engaging in learning either remotely or in-person — so for many families, the decision was not difficult,” the board’s senior administration team said in a statement. “We are pleased to be able to accommodate working parents and thankful to those families who are able to support their children learning remotely.”

The board has about 6,500 elementary students in the Sault and area.

Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board students learning at its seven Sault schools stood at about 33 to 50 per cent following the health unit’s guidance, said director of education Rose Burton Spohn.

ADSB’s four high schools in the Sault are closed. The earliest city high schools will reopen is Jan. 25. Secondary sites in other communities, including Elliot Lake, are open. Average in-person attendance last week was 75 per cent.

Elementary student numbers range from 45 to 95 per cent at the English public board’s district sites.

Attendance for specialized classrooms for students with complex special education needs “have generally been consistent” with class numbers before the Christmas break, said superintendent of education Brent Vallee. Student numbers are typically smaller than a traditional classroom.

Before Christmas about 10 -15 per cent of ADSB students across the system were accessing virtual learning from their home.

Nearly all English Catholic elementary students are being taught in-class in Algoma District.

About 95 per cent of students are in schools in more than a half-dozen communities including Wawa, Elliot Lake and White River, said Burton Spohn.

Two students with special needs are at St. Mary’s College, the board’s lone high school.

Board enrolment is about 4,300.

About 500 HSCDSB students had opted to study online prior to the health unit guidance.

Thirty-three Sault and area residents have novel coronavirus as of last Friday afternoon. Seventy five, or 54 per cent, of 138 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported by APH since Dec. 22.

