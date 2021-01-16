Students make move online following APH guidance

Article content

Student attendance at Sault Ste. Marie elementary schools dropped signficiantly and moved online last week after Algoma Public Health urged parents to keep children at home as COVID-19 cases climbed in the community.

Attendance at Algoma District School Board’s more than 15 elementary sites in the Sault ranged from 10 to 50 per cent.

“We are very fortunate that, since November, our elementary students have had the hybrid model — the option of engaging in learning either remotely or in-person — so for many families, the decision was not difficult,” the board’s senior administration team said in a statement. “We are pleased to be able to accommodate working parents and thankful to those families who are able to support their children learning remotely.”

The board has about 6,500 elementary students in the Sault and area.

Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board students learning at its seven Sault schools stood at about 33 to 50 per cent following the health unit’s guidance, said director of education Rose Burton Spohn.