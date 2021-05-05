Martin helps lead Sault diocese

Brian Kelly
Rev. Roch Martin is the new vicar general of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sault Ste. Marie.

The current pastor of St. Jean-de-Brebeuf in Sudbury begins his new position as Bishop Thomas Dowd’s deputy on Aug. 1, a release says.

The Sturgeon Falls native was ordained in 1995 and has served in parishes in the Nickel City area.

Msgr. Jean-Paul Jolicoeur previously held the vicar general’s role. He became diocesean administrator when Bishop Marcel Damphousse left the Sault diocese to become coadjutor archbishop of Ottawa-Cornwall in 2020. Dowd was named Damphousse’s successor.

