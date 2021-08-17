Masks mandated for attraction at Soo Locks
The public must wear masks when visiting Soo Locks Visitor Center in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.
The requirement became effective last Friday, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.
Visitors should also socially distance from others and not enter the building if they’re not feeling well.
Community transmission rates of COVID-19 in Chippewa County are “substantial.”
