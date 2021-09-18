Sign Up
Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, entertainment, and more Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, and more Subscribe now>
Manage Print Subscription

Mass celebrates Catholic deacon in Garden River

Brian Kelly
Sep 18, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images

A mass and luncheon celebrates a long-time deacon at a Catholic church in Garden River on Sunday.

The service for Noel ‘Skip’ Jones starts at 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary on Highway 17B. Celebrant is Rev. Robert Mugisha. A meal follows in the church’s basement, said co-organizer Alice Corbiere.

Jones helps with baptisms and funerals. The father of 10 is a former Garden River chief.

He’s helped with all kinds of different events in the community,” said Corbiere.

Jones has also assisted at the Anishinabe Spiritual Centre in Espanola.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers