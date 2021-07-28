Matthews-Nelson raised thousands for Sault Ste. Marie Humane Society

Sault Ste. Marie Humane Society benefitted from Diane Matthews-Nelson’s dogged determination to raise cash for the animal shelter.

Matthews-Nelson, who died July 21 at age 73, was consistently the top fundraiser for the society’s annual Cause for Paws walk. She participated more than 20 times. Matthews-Nelson started with $365 in her first year. By 2018, when she spoke with The Sault Star at the September fundraiser, Matthews-Nelson collected $5,100.

“She’s just been so supportive of the shelter and the shelter animals,” said general manager Cindy Ross on Wednesday.

Matthews-Nelson “had a large circle of friends and family” she’d approach for pledges. Ross didn’t have walk results immediately available, but called the cash Matthews-Nelson raised as “significant.

“She was always the top pledge earner every year that she was at the walk,” said Ross. “It was that love of her dogs. They were her children.”

Matthews-Nelson even called Ross from Texas, where she was raised, during the COVID-19 pandemic to ask how she could help. Cause for Paws was cancelled in 2020 due to the public health crisis.

“Even when we couldn’t do the walk she was thinking of them,” said Ross.

Cause for Paws is also scrubbed for this year. “Things were still up in the air” with the pandemic when the walk would have had to be organized.

Talk has already started about how the shelter can recognize Matthews-Nelson’s help over an extended period.

“We’re certainly going to have to have a discussion going forward of something to do in her memory, that’s for sure,” said Ross.

Matthews-Nelson was born in Los Angeles and raised in El Paso, Texas. She married her husband, Brian Nelson, and moved to the Sault in 1988.