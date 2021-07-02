Mayor Christian Provenzano backs building a new police station downtown if research determines a new home for the municipal service is needed.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

But he acknowledges his position may not be shared by others should the decision be made to break ground on a new home for Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Mayor backs downtown police building Back to video

Police brass have repeatedly highlighted woes at the 53-year-old building on Second Line East for nearly a decade.

Bob Davies, then chief , called police headquarters “a money pit” in 2013.

Insp. Mike Davey called the building’s HVAC system “troublesome” causing half the building to be too hot, the other too cold in 2018.

Chief Hugh Stevenson told Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Board last fall the HVAC system is “failing” and replacement parts are difficult to find because of the unit’s age.

Provenzano told city council at an online meeting last Monday the existing building must be assessed to find out if it “can be retrofitted to suit the needs (of the police department)” and at what price.

“Then you would compare those costs to the cost for what a new building is,” he said.

Provenzano, as mayor, is a police services board member. Should a study find a new building is best, he expects the police department will want its new home to be based where responses to calls can be best made. He favours downtown.

“I think that there would be, obviously, some significant interest on the police service’s part to make sure that the building was located in a really strategic location that could access across the city effectively,” Provenzano told council. “I would like to see, if a new building is built for the police services, I would like to see that building built in the downtown. I would like to see all those employees brought into the downtown core. I think there’s a lot of sense to locate in the downtown. That’s my personal perspective. It’s not necessarily a perspective that will carry the day.”