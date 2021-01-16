McCarthy last to transit locks

Article content

The 1,000-foot Walter J. McCarthy Jr. closed out the 2020 shipping season at Soo Locks.

The 43-year-old freighter, bound for Gary, Ind., with 70,100 tons of taconite, cleared the Poe Lock in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday, United States Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District said in a Facebook post.

The locks are now closed for winter maintenance.

The season was the last for Algoma Enterprise. The 41-year-old vessel will be recycled in Port Colborne, Algoma Central says. The 730-foot self-unloading bulk carrier was formerly named Canadian Enterprise, a profile on BoatNerd says.