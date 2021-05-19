McDougall Energy buys Kingston firm
KINGSTON – Rosen Energy Group, a third-generation Kingston family company that’s been serving the Kingston area since 1875, has been acquired by McDougall Energy Inc. and Group of Companies.
The sale finalizes at the end of the month.
The acquisition expands McDougall Energy’s footprint into new communities that include Kingston, Gananoque, Greater Napanee and the surrounding area, a statement from McDougall Energy Inc. said. Once the acquisition is complete, Rosen Energy will operate under the McDougall Energy brand in its Kingston office.
Rosen Energy supplies liquid fuel (unbranded heating oil, diesel and gasoline) to home and commercial customers, HVAC sales and installation, equipment servicing, service plans and financing.
“I am confident that my late father, Harry Rosen, and my late husband, Phil Koven, would have approved this opportunity for Rosen Energy Inc. to join this respected company, McDougall Energy,” Merle Koven, owner of Rosen Energy, said in a statement.
“This is an exciting opportunity for both businesses to come together and strengthen the home heat and commercial offerings for customers in the Kingston region, with a plan for future growth,” Darren McDougall, president, McDougall Energy Inc., said.
McDougall Energy is also a third-generation, family-owned Canadian business, headquartered in Sault Ste. Marie. McDougall Energy has local offices and teams across Ontario and Western Canada.
McDougall Energy also owns a network of Esso- and Shell-branded retail stations and its own proprietary Pump retail brand. It also deals with bulk delivered fuels, lubricants and specialty fluids; wheel-to-wheel and on-site into-equipment refuelling; and access to the coast-to-coast Esso Commercial Cardlock network.
Any changes to customer accounts, such as account numbers and billing information, will be communicated to customers after June 1, once details are confirmed and the acquisition is final. McDougall Energy’s team is working closely with Rosen Energy to finalize the details of the acquisition and making the process as easy as possible for customers and partners, the statement said.
imacalpine@postmedia.com
twitter.com/IanMacAlpine