McDougall Energy feted for 10th year

A Sault Ste. Marie-based firm is being recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for a 10th consecutive year.

“When McDougall Energy first received this distinguished honour in 2011, what stood out was a strong corporate plan, a company culture that drives growth and innovation, intentional strategy and core processes that result in a unique and robust business model,” said company president Darren McDougall in a release.

McDougall Energy, formed in 1949, is active in Ontario and western Canada.

Canada’s Best Managed Companies has recognized the country’s top privately-owned companies with annual revenues over $25 million since 1983.