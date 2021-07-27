McKay moved from theatre to teaching

Barbara McKay was an early Sault Theatre Workshop talent “who could have been a professional” if she decided on a career on the stage.

She died July 16. McKay was 85.

Tom Douglas, was McKay’s co-star when Sault Ste. Marie’s first community theatre group presented The Glass Menagerie in 1962.

McKay (nee Fletcher) starred as Laura. Douglas, later to become a Sault Star reporter and first Shopper News editor, was the Gentleman Caller.

“She just had a natural talent,” he said on Tuesday. “Her movements were very graceful. She just nailed every part that I saw her in.”

The Glass Menagerie, with a cast rounded out by Arla Jean Sillers and John Meadows, won eight of 10 awards at Quonta Drama Festival in Sudbury in March 1962. Sillers and McKay both won awards.

“What a lovely evening in the theatre this has been,” said adjudicator Peter Symcox. “The play never really put a foot wrong. It is right from the start.”

McKay “particularly commended” McKay’s performance of “the crippled and socially withdrawn girl” in The Glass Menagerie, The Sault Star reported.

The Glass Menagerie advanced to the Dominion Drama Festival in Winnipeg. Eight groups were featured including Travelling Players of Halifax (Look Back in Anger) and Richmond Hill Curtain Club (Don’t Listen, Ladies). A matinee performance on May 14 didn’t help the Sault Ste. Marie group seriously contend for the event’s top prize of $1,000, Douglas recalls.

“It was disappointing. It was the kind of play that you had to have the audience right with you,” he said. “We were disappointed and we weren’t surprised we didn’t sweep the awards. We just didn’t feel it. It just wasn’t there.”