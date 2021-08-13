Mckerchie faces murder charge in Michigan Sault death

Brian Kelly
Aug 13, 2021  •  13 minutes ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Jacob Russell Mckerchie SUPPLIED
A Michigan Sault man faces a murder charge following the death of a woman in that community on Tuesday.

Jacob Russell Mckerchie, 28, is currently being held at Chippewa County Correctional Facility. He is being held without bond, police say.

Hayley Smith, 27, was found dead at a Minneapolis Street residence with a “severe laceration” to her throat.

Mckerchie’s court date is Aug. 26.

