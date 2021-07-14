McNabb Street business worker threatened with mace: Police

An employee at a business was allegedly threatened with bear mace on Tuesday evening.

The incident happened in the 200 block of McNabb Street at about 7:30 p.m. when the worker asked two men to leave, police say.

The pair was found a short-time later.

One male is accused of having methamphetamine in his possession. The second man had methamphetamine and fentanyl, police say.

Greg Drazenovich, 23, was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession of a controlled substance.

Leonard Solomon, 20, was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and two counts possession of a controlled substance.

Court date for the accused is Aug. 30.