McNabb Street fire deliberately set: Police

Brian Kelly
Aug 12, 2021  •  2 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service Headquarters. SUPPLIED
A fire at a multi-unit residence in the 200 block of McNabb Street was set by a man who lives at the property, police say.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service was alerted to a damaged doorway on Tuesday. A suspect was arrested Wednesday.

David Masotti, 31, was charged with arson and mischief under $5,000.

His court date is Sept. 17.

