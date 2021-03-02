Meeting pinpoints 'gaps' for troubled youth services

Article content

A list of agencies that work with youth is being compiled for an upcoming meeting to identify where service gaps exist when dealing with teens in early trouble with the law.

Chief Hugh Stevenson, of Sault Ste.Marie Police Service, and Ward 2 Coun. Lisa Vezeau-Allen, a member of Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Board, are working together to identify groups that should participate.

Stevenson wants the list of invitees to be “as wide-reaching as we possibly can.”

The police chief wants the gathering to be managed by probation and parole officers.

“It would be really nice for all of us then to hear what their organization is, what their mandate, what their objective is and we share that information,” said Stevenson during a police board meeting last Thursday.

Vezeau-Allen calls the upcoming meeting “a really great way to get everybody together and have a better fulsome discussion about where some of the gaps are and possibly where we can fill some of those gaps.”

She raised her concern about wanting agencies to better coordinate their efforts dealing with youth who run into trouble with the law when the police board met in January.

Both Stevenson and Vezeau-Allen have talked with youth justice probation manager Carly Uhlman, of Ministry of Child,Community and Social Services, about the meeting.

“I think it will be a really great meeting for everybody,” Vezeau-Allen told The Sault Star on Tuesday. “She was more than willing to have that meeting, which is great.”

Vezeau-Allen’s goal is to have “an inventory” of services created from the meeting “which I think will be really helpful, especially when we’re looking at diversion, so that probation really understands where they can help depending on what the youth need and go from there.

“Once you create that inventory list, then the goal is that they will will coordinate within each other. You don’t always need to have myself or anybody else coordinating that. The whole idea is to create that relationship, build and then have them move forward.”

Vezeau-Allen saw similar ties develop between social service agencies that worked out of the police department’s Neighbourhood Resource Centre on Gore Street.

“I think that’s where we’ll see this go, for sure,” she said.

Vezeau-Allen plans to attend the meeting that she is hopeful will be held in the next several weeks.

She has connections, past and present, with THRIVE Child Development Centre, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sault Ste. Marie, Sault Youth Association and Algoma Family Services. Vezeau-Allen is also founder and president of Grocer 4 Good.

“I’ve worked in this area for a long time,” she said. “I know a lot of people that are around the table. I think they all want to see where they can make the most impact and where they can help each other, as well. I’m really seeing that. I think, if anything, COVID has taught us that we need to rally together and I’ve definitely seen that happen and it’s great to witness.”

Sgt.Rob Chabot, community mobilization unit supervisor, will represent the police department at the upcoming meeting.

“We will definitely have a seat at the table,” said spokesperson Lincoln Louttit. “Everybody makes bad decisions. If a young person finds themself in that sort of a situation, our officers want to do their best to try to help them through that situation and give them some guidance and some direction to hopefully make better decisions in the future. Diversion programs help to do that.”

Officers can choose one or more diversion programs when investigating an offence involving a youth. Options include anger management and counselling. The young person must show remorse for what happened and acknowledge their role in the incident.

Youth who don’t successfully complete a diversion program can be charged for the offence they potentially could have faced earlier.

btkelly@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @Saultreporter