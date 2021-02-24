Menstrual products collected
Menstrual products are being collected by Sault Ste. Marie District Labour Council and United Way Sault Ste. Marie & Algoma District.
Donations can be made at Food Basics, Metro, Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations until March 9.
Cash contributions can be made at the United Way at 258 Queen St. E., a release says.
Tampon Tuesday is March 9.
