Michael Genetti is wanted

Brian Kelly
Mar 24, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Michael Anthony George Genetti SUPPLIED PHOTO

Michael Anthony George Genetti, 33, is wanted by Sault Ste. Marie Police Service.

Genetti is wanted on more than a half-dozen charges including pointing a firearm, robbery using firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Thomas Gordon Joseph Kennedy, Sarah Elisabeth Mergaert and Lyle Andrew Marshall are also wanted on various charges.

Anyone with information about any of these persons can call police at 705-949-6300 or Crime Stoppers at 705-942-7867, 800-222-8477 or online at www.saultcrimestoppers.com

