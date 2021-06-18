Michigan ends face mask requirement

Article content

Michigan residents don’t have to wear face masks starting Tuesday.

Capacity increases to 100 per cent for indoor and outdoor settings, a release says.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other state leaders attribute the move to Michigan residents getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Thanks to the millions of Michiganders who rolled up their sleeves to get the safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine, we have been able to make these changes ahead of schedule,” said Whitmer in a statement.

More than 60 per cent of Michigan’s 10-million residents have received their first shot.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is the most important tool we have to reduce the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Chippewa County Health Department reports a total of 2,504 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of last Wednesday. Seventy-four cases are active. No one is in hospital. Thirty-three people have died. The death toll for the state is 20,848.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair said restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States are being extended until July 21. The decision was made in consultation with the United States.