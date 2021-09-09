Michigan Sault hospital starts visitor restrictions
War Memorial Hospital is restricting visitor access due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County.
The restrictions, effective Wednesday evening, affect all hospital properties except long-term care.
Michigan Sault hospital starts visitor restrictions
Exceptions to no visitors include parent or guardian of minor patients who are 21 or younger, legal guardians, end of life and critical condition or hospice care. One healthy support person is allowed for obstetrics delivery and ultrasound.
Anyone eligible to enter the hospital will be screened. Masks must be worn. Persons refusing to be screened or wear a mask cannot enter, a release says.
Chippewa County Health Department reports 59 new cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 2 and Wednesday. Three people are in hospital.