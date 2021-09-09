Sign Up
Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, entertainment, and more Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, and more Subscribe now>
Manage Print Subscription

Michigan Sault hospital starts visitor restrictions

Brian Kelly
Sep 09, 2021  •  20 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic

War Memorial Hospital is restricting visitor access due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County.

Story continues below

The restrictions, effective Wednesday evening, affect all hospital properties except long-term care.

Exceptions to no visitors include parent or guardian of minor patients who are 21 or younger, legal guardians, end of life and critical condition or hospice care. One healthy support person is allowed for obstetrics delivery and ultrasound.

Anyone eligible to enter the hospital will be screened. Masks must be worn. Persons refusing to be screened or wear a mask cannot enter, a release says.

Chippewa County Health Department reports 59 new cases of COVID-19 between Sept. 2 and Wednesday. Three people are in hospital.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers