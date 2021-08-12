Michigan Sault woman murdered

Article content

A Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., woman was murdered, police say.

Hayley Anne Smith, 27, was found dead at 810 Minneappolis St., on Tuesday evening. A call was made to 911 shortly before 10 p.m. saying a man and woman had both been cut.

A male suspect was found nearby and taken to War Memorial Hospital with a severe cut to one of his arms. His name is not being released pending court arraignment.

A police investigation continues.