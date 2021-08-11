Midway returns to Sault Ste. Marie

Brian Kelly
Eric Semiwolos, Nicole Purificati and Hailey Hunt (right) enjoy a ride on the Scrambler, one of the Campbell Amusements rides at the midway of the Paris Fair on Sunday September 1, 2019 in Paris. Brian Thompson
Campbell Amusements returns to Community First Soo Pee Wee Arena on Thursday.

The midway, cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, runs until Aug. 22.

Hours most days are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m. Check www.campbellamusements.com for specific dates.

Single coupons are $1.50. Twenty coupons cost $25, while 40 coupons go for $40. Family passes are available.

