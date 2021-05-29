Mighty Mac maintenance is underway

Brian Kelly
May 29, 2021  •  6 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Mackinac Bridge in the Straits of Mackinac ASSOCIATED PRESS
The stripping and repainting of the Mackinac Bridge’s twin ivory towers wraps up this year.

Work is being done by Seaway Painting of Livonia, Mich.

The project was completed over five years.

Bridge staff are replacing pieces of the original decking, repairing deck joints and removing “a winter’s worth of grit” from the Mighty Mac, Mackinac Bridge Authority says.

