Minivan crossed centre line to spark Great Northern Road crash

A major crash in the city’s north end Wednesday started when a vehicle crossed the centre line, police say.

A minivan, southbound in the 2600 block of Great Northern Road, crossed over into the northbound lane and hit a pickup truck hauling a trailer at about 9:30 a.m.

A second pickup, heading southbound, hit the rear of the minivan. The driver of a northbound cube truck took evasive action and ended up in a ditch. The cube truck did not strike any other vehicles.

Six people in the minivan were taken to Sault Area Hospital. Their injuries ranged from life threatening to non-life threatneing. They are not from the Sault Ste. Marie area.

The drivers of the two pickup trucks, and the driver and passenger in the cube truck, had non-life threatening injuries.

“Sault Area Hospital experienced a significant trauma alert (Wednesday) in response to the serious motor vehicle accident north of the city, receiving 10 patients,” said manger of communications and media services Brandy Sharp-Young in an email. “ As part of the response, staff and physicians from multiple areas of the hospital assisted in the response, as well as, many staff and physicians who were off (Wednesday) also came in to support the emergency department team.”

Speed and driver impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash that closed Great Northern Road for about six hours. An investigation continues.

Anyone who saw the crash, or has video of the incident, can call Sault Ste. Marie Police Service’s traffic services department at 705-949-6300, ext. 348.