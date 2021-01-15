Missing man sought

Brian Kelly
Ronald Derasp SUPPLIED

A missing Sault Ste. Marie man is sought by police.

Ronald Derasp, 42, was last seen Friday morning, a release says. Police are concerned for his well-being.

He is described as five-foot-seven, about 255 pounds, with short blond hair and a long beard with hints of blue of purple. Derasp was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and green hoodie.

Anyone with information about Derasp’s whereabouts can call 911.

