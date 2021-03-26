Missing teen found

Brian Kelly
Mar 26, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Jeremy Rowlinson SUPPLIED
A Sault Ste. Marie teenager missing for more than a week was reported found Thursday evening.

Jeremy Rowlinson, 15, was last seen March 16 at about 11:30 a.m. in the area of Trunk Road and Queensgate Boulevard, police say.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said Rowlinson “has been located safely and is no longer considered missing” in a brief release.

