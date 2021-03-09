Moccasins taken

Article content

A pair of moccasions was allegedly taken from a trading post on Highway 17 in Tarbutt-Tarbutt Township last Friday.

A suspect was stopped in a vehicle west of Blind River, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Amanda Leclair, 35, of Blind River, was charged with theft under $5,000.

Her court date is May 6.