Mom falls from vehicle trying to stop son
Maverick Darlow’s mother fell from the hood of a vehicle her son was in when she tried to stop his friend from leaving an east-end convenience store last August.
She hurt her leg in the incident at Circle K on Dacey Road.
The confrontation was part of a three-hour spree by Darlow that including spitting at a police officer and threatening to throw a Molotov cocktail at the east-end apartment he shared with his partner.
Darlow told Ontario Court Justice John Condon on Wednesday that he doesn’t like hearing “about the things that I’ve done.” He was sentenced to probation for two years after pleading guilty to assaulting a peace officer and three counts assault.
Darlow returned to his apartment on Terry Fox Place in the evening of Aug. 24, 2020. He started to throw things during an argument with Dixie Craig. He left the unit.
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service was called to the Circle K about an hour later. Darlow’s mother, Karen Darlow, fell to the ground after laying on top of a vehicle with her son’s friend behind the wheel, assistant Crown attorney Marie-Eve Talbot told court. The automobile backed up and Karen Darlow fell. Darlow called her when she was in an ambulance and said, “You are all going to pay now.” Maverick had argued with his family about his addictions the night before.
Craig said she was also called. Darlow threatened to throw a Molotov cocktail at their unit.
Maverick returned to the Circle K at about 10:30 p.m. He was arguing with his brother and father and drinking from a vodka bottle, said Talbot. Police went to the business and arrested Darlow for threatening. A Taser was drawn by police during the arrest. Darlow tried to pull away from officers and spit on his sibling.
He was taken to the police station, but soon brought to Sault Area Hospital due to his “escalating” behaviour and use of alcohol and drugs, Talbot said. When a doctor said Darlow was medically stable, he was returned to the police station. He intentionally struck his head on Plexiglas in the cruiser and said he’d tell his lawyer police were responsible for the injury. Darlow spit in the face of Const. James Bryson at the police station.
Talbot told Condon “the facts are quite serious” with aggravating factors including Darlow’s criminal record for impaired driving in 2017 and his domestic relationship with Craig. She credited Darlow for doing “a lot of work” with Canadian Mental Health Association, including completing a nine-month program with the agency.
“He was able to address the issues that have led him to commit the offences that are before you,” said Talbot during the online hearing. “The Crown is very pleased with the effort that he’s made to address rehabilitation.”
Conditions of Darlow’s probation include not harassing, interfering or molesting Craig or his mother, continue counselling centred on mental health and addictions, give a DNA sample and not to possess weapons for five years. He must tell his probation officer of any change of address within 48 hours. He cannot have any explosives unless they’re needed for his work. Condon said he was “very concerned” about Darlow’s Molotov cocktail threat. Darlow, 27, and Craig married six weeks ago.
Condon also credited Darlow for his efforts with CMHA.
“More support is needed in my opinion so that you don’t find yourself in this situation again,” he said. Condon was also concerned Craig and Karen Darlow not have to experience a similar situation.
