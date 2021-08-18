Mom of two pleads to possessing cocaine for trafficking

A mother of two possessed cocaine for the purpose of trafficking to help a childhood friend who was going through a tough time, court heard Wednesday.

Sarah Willie, 36, was behind the wheel of a car at Wellington Square Mall on April 26, 2020. A second car was also at the Trunk Road business.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service stopped at the mall in the late evening to do a business check during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second vehicle sped off, leaving Willie and two others. Police saw crack cocaine in several clear Ziploc bags on the ground near a rear wheel and Canadian cash on a rear passenger seat. There was about 130 grams of crack cocaine. At the time, police estimated its value at $12,900.

“I wish I never agreed and I wish I kept him at a more of a distance,” said Willie of agreeing to help her friend Christopher Gallucci. He has since died. The third person arrested was Tracy Deruiter, 48. All three are from Thunder Bay.

Willie pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking during an online hearing Tuesday. She has two children, aged nine and 12, and is eight months pregnant.

A joint position from defense counsel Adrienne Hagan and federal prosecutor Lindsay Marshall called on Willie to receive a suspended sentence and probation lasting 12 months. She has to report to probation officer, attend counselling as directed and cannot contact Deruiter. Willie must also give a DNA sample and cannot own a weapon for 10 years.

Hagan said her client “found herself in an escalating situation and one that she was unfamiliar with as it involved the criminal courts and being before the courts today.” Willie, she added, is “very remorseful” for her actions.