Moms and more model for Sault business

Article content Jessica Belsito had good reasons to model for the first time for a Sault Ste. Marie business.

The pharmacy assistant "wanted to do something that was for me" after having two children. She also wanted to build back her confidence. Belsito decided Connie Carello, owner of Cities and Oceans, was the right person to work with after becoming familiar with the Sault entrepreneur online. The mother of two boys joined other Sault women with no prior modelling experience who Carello features sporting swimwear, beachwear and other clothing on her website, www.citiesandoceans.com. "The experience was wonderful," said Belsito in an email. "She gives you directions and pointers that aren't condescending or make you feel stupid. Connie helps build the confidence to model her pieces and feel good in them. It shows women that anyone can look beautiful in the pieces she features, especially the swimsuits. We shouldn't be ashamed of our bodies just because they don't fit a certain mold." Carello has enjoyed travelling the world, with destinations including Croatia, Cuba, Italy and Spain, since 2014. The "curvy girl" was challenged to find swimwear "especially in the Sault." The Lakehead University graduate launched her online venture just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. Carello decided to feature women, such as Belsito, who are new models. Her oldest talent is 50. That woman's appearance, says Carello, has inspired two women in their sixties to also want to be photographed. Sites for Carello's photo shoots have included the St. Mary's River, Thomson Farms and private residences.

"A lot of people are very receptive to the movement and the message that I'm trying to deliver, which is great," said Carello in a recent interview. "Everyone can wear a swimsuit. You have a body. You have a swimsuit body. That's it." Cities and Oceans now boasts more than 100 products 18 months after its launch. Clothing sizes range from extra small to curve. Carello is interested in eventually designing her own swimwear and perhaps eventually opening a physical location. Most of her sales are in Ontario, but she's also shipped orders across the country. Carello asks for a customer's bust, waist and hip measurements to pinpoint "what size will work for them." She also applies the Carello test to any item she chooses to carry. "I don't bring in anything that won't work for me," she said. Erica Brescacin has purchased four items from Cities and Oceans, including a cropped sweater, kimono and swimsuit. "I love how she took the time to get to know me and understand my style (and) preferences," said Brescacin in an email. "The fact that she made this effort to get to know me really made me feel like she wholeheartedly stands by her message to bring in pieces that work for a variety of women and men, but to do so in a way that works for a variety of shapes and sizes. She's very dedicated to offering customer service." The travel counsellor finds online shops "can be a hassle as you must purchase items to try them on and then deal with shipping it back to the seller if the outfit does not fit.

"Connie takes away this stress that can accompany online shopping," said Brescacin. Carello did that by offering appointments to do a fitting before Brescacin made her purchases. She decided to model for Carello because she loved the clothes she bought "and thought it would be a fun experience." Brescacin joined Carello and other models at a private pool. "Connie took the time to make sure I felt comfortable in the pieces I would model and that I was happy with the final images," she said. "Thanks to her kindness and positivity, I feel more comfortable in my own body and look forward to doing another photo shoot with her." Carello names all her fashions after, yes, cities and oceans "or some form of travel inspiration that I've experienced." The owner of CC Communications started blogging about her trips in 2015. "It was a way for me to tell these stories when I got back," said the St. Mary's College graduate. She visited Antigua in January 2020, but hasn't ventured to another destination since the pandemic hit. Where she'll go next is to be determined. "Everybody asks me, but I don't know yet," said Carello. "It would have to be very, very meaningful, somewhere I've been dying to go that I haven't been yet." Kaitlyn Kohler has been a family friend of Carello's for years. She remembers Carello talking about how she'd like to sell clothing to women in the future. "It's been awesome to see her business grow so much in one year and see the happiness it has brought others," said Kohler.

The physiotherapy assistant at F.J. Davey Home has purchased several items including a hoodie, tank top and biker shorts. "Connie's super helpful with fit," said Kohler. "It's so nice to have that more one-on-one, personal experience. There isn't many options for women's clothing, specifically swimwear and beachwear. When shopping in stores I've noticed that they also do not offer swimwear all year round which isn't good when needing something when travelling." Kohler was one of Carello's first models. She did a beach shoot. "I thought I would do it as a means to support local business and get out of my comfort zone," said Kohler. "I'm not the most comfortable person in front of the camera, but I found that Connie's personality encouraged me to embrace my confidence." She's enjoyed posing with other women in outdoor settings. "It is great to see so many different women participate and see their confidence (and) personality shine through," said Kohler in an email. Seeing different women model has a practical angle for Kohler, too. "It also gives you an idea of fit," she said. "Many retailers use the same-sized model in every piece making it hard to picture yourself in it." "That's the whole thing is to appreciate your body, love yourself and own your own journey," said Carello. "I always say love yourself along the journey. Don't wait until you feel perfect to wear a swimsuit because you're already perfect." Email info@citiesandoceans.com btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

