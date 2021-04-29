Montgomery engineers great exam score

Brian Kelly
Apr 29, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Devon Montgomery
A Cambrian College student from Sault Ste. Marie earned the third best score in Canada when he wrote his operating engineer certification exam.

Devon Montgomery is a second-year student in the Sudbury college’s power engineering technology program. The White Pines Collegiate and Vocational School graduate wrote the operating engineer fourth class test, a release says.

Montgomery’s goal is to earn his first-class operating engineer’s licence.

His test was administered by PanGlobal, a publisher of learning materials for the power engineering industry.

Another Cambrian student, Matthew Aniol of Sudbury, placed first nationally in the power engineer third class test.

