Montgomery engineers great exam score
A Cambrian College student from Sault Ste. Marie earned the third best score in Canada when he wrote his operating engineer certification exam.
Devon Montgomery is a second-year student in the Sudbury college’s power engineering technology program. The White Pines Collegiate and Vocational School graduate wrote the operating engineer fourth class test, a release says.
Montgomery’s goal is to earn his first-class operating engineer’s licence.
His test was administered by PanGlobal, a publisher of learning materials for the power engineering industry.
Another Cambrian student, Matthew Aniol of Sudbury, placed first nationally in the power engineer third class test.