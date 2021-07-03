A monument marking the former site of the Wawanosh Home for Girls received historic designation from Sault Ste. Marie city council.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The two-storey stone building, on what is now Great Northern Road, opened in August 1879 with 14 Indigenous girls.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Monument gets historic designation Back to video

The school, named after a Chippewa chief and War of 1812 veteran, moved to Shingwauk Indian Residential School in 1901. The property was demolished in 1965.

The monument, made of sandstone from the area, was put up the Tarentorus Women’s Institute in 1967.

Declaring the monument a heritage property meets a call to action by the Truth and Reconcilition Commission to mark residential school sites “and working with Indigenous organizations to recognize what has happened,” said manager of recreation and culture Virginia McLeod in a report to council.

Council made the designation during an online meeting on June 28.