Article content Survivors of Shingwauk Indian Residential School say there are unmarked graves of students at the site. Former students who attended the school in the 1940s and 1950s have said there are additional graves besides Shingwauk Cemetery where 72 students are buried. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. More graves may be at Shingwauk site Back to video Krista McCracken, interim director of Shingwauk Residential Schools Centre, told The Sault Star “some” survivors recall burials of students being done “outside the bounds of the cemetery.” They ‘didn’t really know” why there was another burial area, said McCracken. Jay Jones, president of Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association, has also heard survivors refer to “unmarked graves” separate from the cemetery at the former school site. Shingwauk Cemetery, in a wooded area east of Shingwauk Hall on the Algoma University campus, holds the remains of 72 students and 37 others. There are no markers for the students. They ranged in age from five to 20. Their average age when they died was 13, a burial register updated in the last year found. Tuberculosis and related illnesses claimed nearly half of the students who came from southwestern Ontario, Manitoulin Island, Northeastern Ontario, Northwestern Ontario, Quebec and Alberta.

Article content The known cemetery is on Shingwauk Education Trust land. The site is jointly cared for by Algoma University, Children of Shingwauk and Shingwauk Education Trust, said McCracken. At least 3,000 of the 150,000 Indigenous children who attended residential schools died. The total number of boys and girls who died at Shingwauk cannot be confirmed, said McCracken. Children of Shingwauk will be the lead group to oversee any possible search for additional graves of Shingwauk students. “(We’re) definitely listening to the Children of Shingwauk about what will happen and what will not happen, wanting it to be done in a culturally appropriate way,” said McCracken. “It means respecting Indigenous burial rights, Indigenous protocol around ceremony and just making sure that is being followed throughout the entire process.” Children of Shingwauk has yet to decide on steps to possibly search for more graves. “We’re not that far along,” said Jones during a telephone interview from Waterford, Mich. “There’s so many things to consider. We want to do it properly.” Jones expects there will be heavy demand for companies with ground-penetrating technology that helped find a burial site of 215 children at Kamloops Indian Residential School. That discovery became known in late May. “I believe they’re just going to be stretched thin in the next few years,” said Jones of firms that could help find additional burial locations. “I know the elders are anxious to get it started as soon as possible … This is something they would like to move on fairly quickly, as quickly as possible let’s put it that way, but definitely no timeline.”

Article content His parents, Vernon and Susie Jones, attended Shingwauk Indian Residential School from 1946 to 1948 and 1941 to 1953. Jones has headed Children of Shingwauk for seven years. His uncle, Leo Kicknosway, is among the Shingwauk students who are buried at the school’s cemetery. Kicknosway, from Walpole Island, died on May 8, 1942. He was 15. Jones “wasn’t surprised” by news of the burial site in British Columbia “because I’ve heard so many stories.” He called the number of children found “sad and disturbing at the same time.” Jones is hopeful the families of the deceased will “find some peace with this revelation, so to speak. “I think it’s going to affect a lot of families,” he said. “They need to find out what happened to their child. That’s going to be a hard process.” Children of Shingwauk members focused on the burial site in Kamloops when they met online last week. Jones is considering the families of possible additional Shingwauk students who are buried at the former school site. “I think of how it’d be to lose somebody and not know what happened to them, not know where they are,” he said. “I think for them to find that out, I’m sure there might be anger at first, but in the end they’ll have some closure. I hope that comes true, but it’s something that really, really needs to be done.” He expects a possible search would be assisted by Paulette Steeves, Tier II Canada Research Chair in Healingand Reconciliation, at Algoma University. She has a background in archeology. Shingwauk Indian Residential School operated from 1875 to 1970. btkelly@postmedia.com On Twitter: @Saultreporter

