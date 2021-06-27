More use of force reports filed

Use of force reports filed by Sault Ste. Marie Police Service officers have nearly doubled this year.

Officers have submitted 87 accounts of drawing weapons, Tasers and using physical force from January to May compared to 46 during the first five months of 2020.

Fourteen reports, or 16 per cent of the total number, were submitted in May. The same number of reports were filed in March with 15 in January. Six use of force reports were submitted in each of February and April.

Rifles were pointed for officer safety when police went to an incident where a person pointed a pistol at a victim, said Sgt. Darren Sirie in a report to Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Board.

Pistols and Tasers were drawn when police did a vehicle stop and an occupant had a pistol in-between his legs.