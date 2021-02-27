More vehicles entered in 2020

Article content

Thieves took property from more than 300 additional vehicles in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service recorded 803 thefts from automobiles last year compared to 492 in 2019. That’s a 63 per cent increase.

Chief Hugh Stevenson said drug addicts who need “fast cash” to finance their habit are the “primary reason” for the thefts.

“They’ll walk up the street,” he told Sault Ste. Marie Police Services Board members during a meeting last Thursday. “They’ll look into vehicles that are insecure. They’ll see property in there. They’ll take it, then move on to the next (vehicle). A lot less planning. Much more frequent. Easier access than regular break and enters and regular thefts.”

Break and enters fell 4 per cent from 843 to 813 in 2020. Business burglaries were up 15 per cent from 154 to 177. Break-ins at homes fell 7 per cent from 615 to 573.

Shoplifting incidents fell 41 per cent from 423 to 248.

Collisions dropped 40 per cent from 2,457 to 1,476 in 2020. Injuries due to crashes toppled 61 per cent from 332 to 131. Impaired driving charges climbed 65 per cent from 48 to 79.