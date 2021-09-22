Most online learners return to Algoma District School Board classrooms

Algoma District School Board students opting to study online are down 85 per cent compared to last fall.

Students studying remotely stood at 1,402 in September 2020. The 2020-2021 school year is starting with just 213 online learners, superintendent of education Marcy Bell told trustees during an online meeting on Tuesday evening. Students studying online represent 2 per cent of ADSB’s 10,303 students.

Slightly more than half of students studying virtually, 110, are in high school. Bell is encouraged “very few” of those students are in Grade 9.

“We’re really glad to see that,” she said. “That’s a key integral year in that transition from elementary to secondary school credit programming.”

Grade 12 students represent 33 per cent of the secondary cohort studying online.

Almost 40 per cent of the 103 elementary students studying virtually are in Grades 7 and 8.

Factors influencing students opting to study at home include their being immunocompromised, someone in their family has health concerns or the student has anxiety and depression “which would definitely be impacted by them coming to a school and wearing a mask,” said Bell.

While virtual instruction “does support more independent learning” Bell cautioned teachers saw “sometimes that success wasn’t as high or engagement wasn’t where we needed it to be to really support student success” during the 2020-2021 school year.

ADSB is “thankful” virtually all of its students are back in classrooms in September.

“We feel that we have reassured our parents about coming back to school and they have entrusted us to look after the safety of their students,” said Bell.

Parents had until mid-August to decide the learning option for their children. Factors they were asked to consider included how much supervision of children they could do and how well their sons and daughters could use the required technology.

Elementary students can switch their instruction preference in January, followed by secondary students in February.

