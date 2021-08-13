Motorcyclist badly hurt in downtown crash

Article content

A motorcyclist suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries in a single vehicle crash early Friday.

The collision happened at Wellington and East streets at about 2 a.m., police say.

Anyone with information, or video footage of the incident, can call Sault Ste. Marie Police Services at 705-949-6300, ext. 348.