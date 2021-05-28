MPP critical of lockdowns visits Sault

Article content

An independent MPP who founded No More Lockdowns Canada will attend an anti-lockdown protest at Bellevue Park on Saturday.

Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston provincial representative Randy Hillier will attend the gathering that starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Queen Street East park.

The former Progressive Conservative MPP has organized and attended similar gatherings in southern Ontario, including a late April demonstration in Stratford that drew more than 700 and saw 15 people charged.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service charged three people, including an organizer, at the last weekend protest held at Bellevue Park on May 22.

“(Hillier) has a right to voice his concerns,” said Chief Hugh Stevenson. “He also has a responsibility as a citizen to follow the same rules that all Saultites follow and do quite well.”

Stevenson declined to comment on police plans to monitor Saturday’s gathering in the park’s northeast corner by Lake Street.

“I expect (Hillier) to look at everybody else and say how do we keep this community safe as a member of (provincial) parliament and hopefully he follows through on that,” said Stevenson.

Hillier’s Northern Ontario tour also includes a stop Sunday at Bell Park in Sudbury.