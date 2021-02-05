Mr. Bon Soo gets new things to do

Article content

Mr. Bon Soo gets two unusual ways to shine during Ontario Winter Carnival Bon Soo this year.

Sault Ste. Marie residents can wear a face mask featuring the carnival’s animated logo to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or, they can buy a miniature Mr. Bon Soo fashioned from building blocks.

Sales of the carnival face masks have topped 500.

General manager Jeany White had a good idea “everybody loves wearing” carnival wear. She acted on that love for carnival apparel and her curiousity about what face masks others are wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Different is good in White’s eyes. She salutes Sault Ste. Marie residents who “change it up a little bit” with their face coverings after nearly a year of taking precautionary measures. A Mr. Bon Soo mask is something rare in the carnival’s 58-year history – and hopefully will be limited to just one year.

“I’d like to see Mr. Bon Soo on somebody’s face,” White told The Sault Star. “I love that people are interested in having a mask with Mr. Bon Soo on it.”