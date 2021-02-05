Mr. Bon Soo gets new things to do

Brian Kelly
Feb 05, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  3 minute read
Jeany White, general manager of Ontario Winter Carnival Bon Soo, holds a mini-figure of Mr.Bon Soo made with building blocks. SUPPLIED

Mr. Bon Soo gets two unusual ways to shine during Ontario Winter Carnival Bon Soo this year.

Sault Ste. Marie residents can wear a face mask featuring the carnival’s animated logo to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or, they can buy a miniature Mr. Bon Soo fashioned from building blocks.

Sales of the carnival face masks have topped 500.

General manager Jeany White had a good idea “everybody loves wearing” carnival wear. She acted on that love for carnival apparel and her curiousity about what face masks others are wearing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Different is good in White’s eyes. She salutes Sault Ste. Marie residents who “change it up a little bit” with their face coverings after nearly a year of taking precautionary measures. A Mr. Bon Soo mask is something rare in the carnival’s 58-year history – and hopefully will be limited to just one year.

I’d like to see Mr. Bon Soo on somebody’s face,” White told The Sault Star. “I love that people are interested in having a mask with Mr. Bon Soo on it.”

Sales of carnival buttons, priced at $8 each, and the reusable cotton masks, $10 children and $12 adults, help put cash in Bon Soo’s coffers to cover 2022 costs.

We’re trying to keep the spirit alive so we can be back next year,” said White.

A combination pack, featuring a button, mask and hand sanitizer, costs $20 and can be purchased by emailing events@bonsoo.on.ca or by contacting Facebook.com/DeniseGrisdale.

Carnival organizers want to sell 3,000 buttons.

Bon Soo launched Friday and runs until Feb. 14. Activities are either being done online or outside with members of the same household due to COVID-19. Any activities where a crowd could gather, from bum slides to pancake breakfasts or snowmobile rides, aren’t happening this year.

There’s no rules this year, so we’re making it happen the best way we can,” said White. “We’re hoping the city embraces it.”

What was meant to be an in-house item has sparked sales to Sault residents and other buyers in southern Ontario, Michigan and Saskatchewan.

The Brickspace-Twin Soo Bricks was commissioned to make a custom Mr. Bon Soo mini-figure using building blocks in January. When the new Sault business shared its creation via social media, potential customers started lining up. Sales stand at 17 so far with just five still available for purchase from the original run.

The interest was born. It picked up really fast,” said Derek Pearce, owner and manager of The Brickspace-Twin Soo Bricks. “We didn’t expect them to be a hot ticket when we initially created them.”

Mr. Bon Soo stands about five building bricks high and is made up of six pieces.

Cost is $35. Figures can be ordered by emailing twinsoobricks@gmail.com or online at www.thebrickspace.ca. Orders take three weeks to process.

Pearce hopes his business can continue its relationship with the carnival in 2022.

We’re looking forward to working with them in the future,” he said.

Carnival brass are “surprised and happy” with public interest in the figures, said White. She calls the mini-figure “the signature item” of this year’s carnival, joining previous highlights as a 30-foot long metallic dragon that shot fireballs in 2018 and Hoop You’s fire and ice presentation in 2019.

Heavy snowfall in the hours leading up to the carnival’s launch offers plenty of building material for Bon Soo’s snowman building contest.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. returns as the carnival’s presenting sponsor.

In these tough times it meant a lot,” said White. “It’s nice to have them on board supporting us at a time when sponsorship is limited. It’s great to have the long-time friends stick with you through hard times.”

She estimated OLG has held presenting sponsor status for more than 20 years.

Carnival activities are listed at www.bonsoo.on.ca

We’re going to be creative in making it happen the best way we can,” said White.

btkelly@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @Saultreporter