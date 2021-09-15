Multiple myeloma fundraiser falls short

Article content

The 13th annual Multiple Myleoma March fell short of its $15,000 goal.

Fifty-seven donors contributed $6,300, or 42 per cent of the target amount of last Sunday’s virtual fundraiser.

More than half of the dollars raised came from Team Jach, featuring Bob and Linda Jach. Bob has multiple myleoma. Team Jach raised $3,550.