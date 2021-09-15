Sign Up
Multiple myeloma fundraiser falls short

Brian Kelly
Sep 15, 2021  •  23 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Linda and Bob Jach want to raise $2,000 to help Myeloma Canada. A fundraising walk to help the charity ran on the weekend in Sault Ste. Marie. Supplied
The 13th annual Multiple Myleoma March fell short of its $15,000 goal.

Fifty-seven donors contributed $6,300, or 42 per cent of the target amount of last Sunday’s virtual fundraiser.

More than half of the dollars raised came from Team Jach, featuring Bob and Linda Jach. Bob has multiple myleoma. Team Jach raised $3,550.

