Murder accessory waits for sentencing
Article content
Demitri Fortomaris is still waiting be sentenced for his role as an accessory to the murder of a Sudbury man south of Wawa in May 2019.
Advertisement
Article content
Devon Collin, 32, was murdered after being told to exit a SUV that stopped on Highway 17 five kilometres south of the community.
Murder accessory waits for sentencing Back to video
Fortomaris was behind the wheel. Another man, referred to as E in an agreed statement of facts when Fortomaris pleaded guilty in July, has yet to stand trial for first-degree murder. None of the earlier allegations made by Fortomaris about E have been proven in court.
Defense counsel Jennifer Tremblay-Hall and assistant Crown attorney Grace Alcaide Janicas made their sentencing arguments before Superior Court Justice Michael Varpio during an in-person hearing Thursday afternoon. Fortomaris was in attendance with his mother.
A publication ban is in effect.
Fortomaris’s matter is to be spoken to on Wednesday at 10 a.m.