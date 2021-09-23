Sign Up
Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, entertainment, and more Introducing Sault Sunrise, our first newsletter packed with local news, sports, and more Subscribe now>
Manage Print Subscription

Murder accessory waits for sentencing

Brian Kelly
Sep 23, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Provincial courthouse in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)
Provincial courthouse in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (BRIAN KELLY/THE SAULT STAR/POSTMEDIA NETWORK)

Demitri Fortomaris is still waiting be sentenced for his role as an accessory to the murder of a Sudbury man south of Wawa in May 2019.

Story continues below

Devon Collin, 32, was murdered after being told to exit a SUV that stopped on Highway 17 five kilometres south of the community.

Fortomaris was behind the wheel. Another man, referred to as E in an agreed statement of facts when Fortomaris pleaded guilty in July, has yet to stand trial for first-degree murder. None of the earlier allegations made by Fortomaris about E have been proven in court.

Defense counsel Jennifer Tremblay-Hall and assistant Crown attorney Grace Alcaide Janicas made their sentencing arguments before Superior Court Justice Michael Varpio during an in-person hearing Thursday afternoon. Fortomaris was in attendance with his mother.

A publication ban is in effect.

Fortomaris’s matter is to be spoken to on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Latest National Stories

News Near Sault Ste. Marie

This Week in Flyers