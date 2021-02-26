Murder victim's mom adds to reward

Article content

The mother of a Sault Ste. Marie man whose murderer is still sought a decade later is willing to commit $10,000 of her own money to boost a long-standing provincial reward.

Todd Alan Petrie, 48, was found dead in his downtown apartment on Feb. 27, 2011. The former U.S. Marine died of blunt force trauma in his second-floor unit at 142 Albert St. E.

Ontario Provincial Police started to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Petrie’s death in 2011.

The incentive is still available, with additional cash Joyce Petrie will now offer to find her son’s killer.

“We can do it,” Petrie told The Sault Star during a telephone interview from her winter home in Zephyrhills, Fla. “I’d do it on my own. If it led to the arrest, yes, I’d do it. I will add to the reward. You don’t know. This is a golden opportunity to try it.”

She is frustrated with the investigative work done by Ontario Provincial Police and Sault Ste. Marie Police Service. Petrie regrets choosing not to hire hiring private investigators to probe her son’s killing.

“You can’t tell me they could not come up with one suspect in that small town,” she said. “I guess I backed off, but I should have done it.”

Petrie suggests investigators she hired “would have found out something more” about her son’s murder.

She’s not keen the major case manager is based nearly 600 kilometres away.

Police have said Todd Petrie was security conscious and probably knew his killer.

“You couldn’t get in his apartment unless he wanted you in there,” said Petrie. “Whoever he let in he know or he was not threatened by. I really do think Todd got into something that he shouldn’t have got into it and he was a threat.”

The former nurse says she has “resigned myself” to never knowing who is responsible for killing her son.

“I don’t think I will ever find out, which is kind of sad,” said Petrie. “I would like to find out everything, but I don’t think it’s going to happen in my lifetime.”

Det. Insp. Shawn Glassford, of Ontario Provincial Police, is the case manager. He’s based in Orillia, Ont.

Sault police asked for OPP’s assistance in Petrie’s slaying because his murder was one of three in quick succession at the time. He’s continued in that role for continuity.

“It also ensures if something were to come up, and it develops into something, we’ve got the (OPP’s) resources. They always do have them anyways, but this just makes it easier.”

Investigators need the public’s help to make an arrest.

“A lot can change in 10 years,” he said. “People their circumstances change. Maybe they didn’t want to talk, but now they can.”

Police have done hundreds of interviews and interviewed people “right across Canada,” occasionally multiple times.

“Sometimes people don’t tell the whole story, or they tell us something and then we got to go back for clarification,” said Glassford.

Anyone with information about Petrie’s slaying can call OPP at 888-310-1122, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service at 705-949-6300 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Maximum reward from Crime Stoppers is $2,000, but tipsters don’t have to testify in court. Someone trying to tap the OPP reward may have to appear during the trial of Petrie’s murderer, said Glassford.

“I would love to see somebody receive that $50,000,” he said. “We need that community involvement in this case. It’s a good chunk of money. It would help somebody.”

Glassford acknowledges time works against investigators as memories fade and people associated with the case die. He notes “a number of people” connected to the Petrie probe have died in the last decade.

“Obviously anything they did know or didn’t tell us goes with them,” said Glassford.

Those who have died and were “witnesses to certain events” could have had the information police need to find make an arrest.

“I guess that’s always the chance,” said Glassford. “That’s always the possibility.”

Petrie is more definite.

“Time is not on my side,” she said. “There’s too many people that have passed away now.”

Police don’t want an investigation that is still active after a decade.

“We do everything in our power to make sure it doesn’t happen, but it does happen,” said Glassford. “The longer it goes, it becomes more difficult. However, sometimes it takes time for certain people to come forward with that information, whether that be a change in their status or personal relationships with people. Maybe they’ve just lived with this information for 10 years and they just finally have to get it off their chest. That’s what they’re hoping for.”

Arrests can still be made years later.

Katherine May Wilson, 12, of Kirkland Lake, was murdered in 1970. A suspect was arrested in 2009.

Micheline St. Amour, 20, of East Ferris, was stabbed to death in 1980. Her alleged killer was found in 2020.

“Investigators, they’re dedicated to solving these cases,” said Glassford. “They don’t give up. If somebody came forward we want to be able to talk to them.”

Petrie doubts that will occur.

“If they’re just sitting back waiting for somebody to come forward, that’s never going to happen,” she said.

Her son is buried at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Mich. The Saginaw, Mich., resident left a wreath at his grave in the fall before she went to Florida for the winter.

btkelly@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @Saultreporter