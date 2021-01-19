Narcotics, air pistol found

Brian Kelly
Jan 19, 2021  •  15 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
Sault Ste. Marie Police Service headquarters (SUPPLIED PHOTO)

A trio was allegedly found with an air pistol and narcotics Monday morning.

Police responded to a report of someone having a weapon at a business in the 200 block of Trunk Road.

Small amounts of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl and the air gun were seized.

Starla Hess, 25, and Bobbi-Jean Otakawadjiwan-Boyer, 34, were charged with three counts possession of a controlled substance.

John Hodgson-Reedy, 43, was charged with breach of probation and three counts possession of a controlled substance.

Court date for all three accused is March 1.

