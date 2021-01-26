Article content

Narcotics with a street value of about $18,000 were allegedly found when police executed a search warrant in Wawa last Friday.

Suspected cocaine, methamphetamine, opioids, cannabis, bear spray and ammunition were seized at a property on Mackey Street, Ontario Provincial Police say.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Narcotics valued at $18,000 seized Back to video

Sara Hannuksela, 30, of Wawa, was charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, alter or offer to alter the chemical or physical properties of cannabis by the use of an organic solvent, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firewarm and three counts possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Ian Benedicic, 30, of Wawa, was charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling, alter or offer to alter the chemical or physical properties of cannabis by the use of an organic solvent, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of weapon, fail to comply with undertaking, two counts possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order and three counts possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.