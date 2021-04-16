NDP talks green plan
The provincial NDP critic for energy and the climate crisis joins Sault Ste. Marie candidate Michele McCleave-Kennedy for an enviromental town hall.
The online event runs on Facebook, @SaultNDP, starting at 7 p.m., a release says.
MPP Peter Tabuns and McCleave-Kennedy will focus on the Green New Democratic Deal. The plan focuses of “a cleaner, more efficient and sustainable economy.”
