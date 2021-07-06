Nearly 80 per cent get jabbed in Algoma

More than 74,000 Algoma District residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Total doses administered as of Wednesday stand at 118,975, Algoma Public Health says.

Nearly 80 per cent of Algoma residents, 74,762, have been immunized with at least one dose. Number of people fully vaccinated total 39,978 or 42 per cent of the district’s residents.

The health unit says there are no active cases of COVID-19 in the district. No one is in hospital. Six people have died. Total confirmed cases stand at 400.

Chippewa County Health Department has given 14,335 COVID-19 vaccinations in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and area. Probable and confirmed cases stand at 2,517. Seventy are active. No one is in hospital. Thirty-four people have died.