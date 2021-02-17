Neighbour threatened

Article content

An ongoing dispute between neighbours was elevated when a man allegedly threatened another person in Elliot Lake last Mondasy.

The incident happened on Ste-Camillus Crescent, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Joseph Donnelly, 65, of Elliot Lake, was charged with uttering threats.

His court date is April 6 in Elliot Lake.