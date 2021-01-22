New board branding recognizes Christ, student success

Article content

New branding for Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board celebrates Jesus Christ, inclusivity and ties to Indigenous communities.

Cavera was paid about $5,500 for creating the English Catholic board’s new multi-colour look, said director of education Rose Burton Spohn.

Royal blue, forest green, primary red and medallion blue are some of the colours featured.

“We wanted to make sure that we had that tie-in with the medicine wheel in terms of the colours,” said Ally Blunt, Cavera’s director of strategy and creative, during a meeting of Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board’s trustees on Wednesday evening.

The blue represents the waters of Lakes Huron and Superior. Green is a nod to “the board’s focus on practises and decisions that build a sustainable future,” a release says.

A cross references the Catholic faith, while a book recognizes “the board’s prioritization of the success and well-being of its students and the equitable stewardship of its resources.

”The branding will be used in a variety of ways – from the board’s annual report to stationery, invoicing and signage.

A revamped website is expected to launch in February.

“Branding is all about consistency,” said Blunt. “You really need someone on your team who can be your champion and who can, from an internal standpoint, be your person who is reviewing things, monitoring them, keeping the brand in line,” she said.

Two logos, featuring Lakes Huron and Superior and Jesus Christ reaching out to children, will now be retired.

