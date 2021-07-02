New board members join Habitat for Humanity

Jonathan Kircal, Sarah Lewis and Lorri Kennis have joined Habitat for Humanity Sault Ste. Marie & Area’s board of directors.

Kircal is an urban planner with City of Sault Ste. Marie’s planning division.

Lewis is a real estate representative with Exit Realty.

Kennis, a past HFHSSMA board chair, is a semi-retired human resources professional, a release says.

Former vice-chair Randy Aikens and former treasurer Norm Fera have retired from the board.

Allyson Schmidt was elected as vice-chair at the group’s annual general meeting held last Monday. Denton Middaugh is the new treasurer. Jeffrey King will serve as secretary.

Dale Hammar was recognized with this year’s Linda Lewis award for his stellar volunteer service. Hammar helped open Habitat’s ReStore after the retail site was closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Habitat’s latest build, a semi-detached residence on Wellington Street West, should be ready for occupancy this fall.

Anyone interested in sponsoring the construction project can contact fundraising and marketing coordinator Chelsey Foucher at marketing@habitatsault.ca

Habitat’s Catch the Ace draw continues. Buy tickets at the group’s website.