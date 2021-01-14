New cases top 40 in Chippewa County

Article content

Forty-two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and area.

Latest confirmations of novel coronavirus were made between last Saturday and Tuesday, Chippewa County Health Department says.

Active cases stand at 123.

Total confirmed, and probable, cases of COVID-19 total 1,620. Fifteen people have died. Four others are in hospital.

Algoma Public Health reports 40 active cases, with one person in hospital, as of Wednesday afternoon.