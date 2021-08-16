New COVID case

Another confirmed COVID case in Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Algoma Public Health has announced a new confirmed COVID case in Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Case number 410 is self isolating. The cause of the infection remains unknown.

In the past 14 days cases have been identified in Sault Ste. Marie, North Algoma and Central and east Algoma.

There are currently four active cases in the region.

To date, 83,732 individuals, or 82.6 per cent of the population, across Algoma have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 75,630 people, or 74.6 per cent have received both doses of a vaccine.

APH continues to urge individuals to get vaccinated. Vaccinations are the best protection against the new emerging Delta variant.

Vaccines are available at community clinics, pop up clinics and pharmacies in the community, all of which are now accepting walk ins.

The Algoma region can continue to boast about having the lowest number of rate of cases per 100,000 population per week. That currently sits at 1.7

The public is reminded to continue to follow public health guidelines, wear a mask in public, social distance where possible and continue washing your hands and stay home if feeling ill.