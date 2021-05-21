Article content

The property management company now overseeing Cambrian Mall expects to have Sault Ste. Marie’s second largest indoor shopping centre fully occupied with tenants by spring 2022.

Consumer Centres is managing the Great Northern Road mall for a numbered company. Leasing representative Fayez Elian declined to identify the registered owner of the 37-year-old mall that was previously owned by RioCan. The mall’s new owner took possession on April 15. Sale price was not released.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New mall owner plans to fill vacancies Back to video

Cambrian Mall was attractive becasue of “a good tenant mix” and “a lot of essential services” including Canadian Tire, Rome’s Your Independent Grocer, Pet Valu, Life Labs, Hearing First and three national banks.

“We have a lot of traction from different prospective tenants, both local and national,” said Elian of efforts to fill 30,000 square feet of retail space vacated by businesses such as Coles, The Wishing Well, The Source, Sportchek, Hallmark and Algoma Public Health in recent years. “Other shopping centres offer quite high rental rates and we’re trying to be competitive in that sense to attract tenants.”